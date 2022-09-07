Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Reels in Large Crowd at State Fair Fish Pond

Mary BalstadSep. 6 2022

The historic Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building at the Minnesota State Fair celebrates all parts of the outdoors at the Great Minnesota Get Together, and one year-round activity there that people can learn about is fishing in Minnesota.

The annual fish pond at the fair hosts 40 different species of fish that can be found around the land of 10,000 lakes, and large crowds come to observe and learn about one of Minnesota’s biggest tourism industries. With over 162 different species of fish in the state, the activity of fishing is imperative for the state’s tourism industry, particularly for the north.

With different environments across Minnesota ranging from wetlands to lake shores, putting 40 different species of fish in one pond may seem like a recipe for a feeding frenzy. But due to the temperature of the water and the fish not being in their natural habitat, the fishes tend to feed upon the minnows in the pond.

Along with displaying different species of fish found in Minnesota waters, the DNR focuses on the importance of preserving their natural habitats and environments. The DNR is still learning about threats like as aquatic invasive species and how they affect the environment.

The DNR will continue its efforts to preserve fishing environments by doing things like reducing nutrient inputs and run-off from fertilizers from going into the lakes so that next year’s fish pond can continue to showcase the different species that live in the state.

By — Mary Balstad

