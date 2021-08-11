Northwoods Adventure: DNR Offering Ways to Earn Firearms Safety Certification
With fall hunting season approaching, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering three ways to earn your firearm safety certifications.
“There’s a traditional class with a field day, and online/classroom hybrid with a field day, and then a fully online [class] which includes that virtual field day,” said DNR Regional Training Officer Jennifer Mueller.
The Minnesota DNR firearms certification is required for anyone born after December 31, 1979 to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota.
Those interested in signing up for a firearms safety course can do so by clicking here.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.