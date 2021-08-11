Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Offering Ways to Earn Firearms Safety Certification

Nick UrsiniAug. 10 2021

With fall hunting season approaching, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering three ways to earn your firearm safety certifications.

“There’s a traditional class with a field day, and online/classroom hybrid with a field day, and then a fully online [class] which includes that virtual field day,” said DNR Regional Training Officer Jennifer Mueller.

The Minnesota DNR firearms certification is required for anyone born after December 31, 1979 to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota.

Those interested in signing up for a firearms safety course can do so by clicking here.

