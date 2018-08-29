Northwoods Adventure: DNR At The Fair

In the center of the state fairgrounds, you can find a piece of serenity and natural beauty packed full of infotainment. The Minnesota DNR exhibit has been a staple on the fairgrounds since 1934, and continues to not only entertain, but educate as well. Inside its historic log building, you can find everything Minnesota, where the great outdoors can be found indoors.

The forestry exhibit provides fairgoers with a chance to see up close what Minnesota’s forests are capable of producing. Through a display of products to the sounds of a wildfire, it also encourages a rich education hidden through fun interactive displays.

Across the corridor of the historic log building, you can find the DNR Theater, where premiering this year is a special anniversary all about the 10-year milestone of the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

Part of the new exhibit gives you an opportunity to decide where you would like to see the next 15 years of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment spent, simply by placing five small pom-poms into six different containers.

Each container represents different areas where Legacy Amendment money could be spent. Having the public help making those decisions seemed like a natural fit for the state fair.

For an entity the specializes in public lands and education, utilizing the Great Minnesota Get-Together as a main stage continues to provide fun for kids of all ages.