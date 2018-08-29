Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: DNR At The Fair

Josh Peterson
Aug. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

In the center of the state fairgrounds, you can find a piece of serenity and natural beauty packed full of infotainment. The Minnesota DNR exhibit has been a staple on the fairgrounds since 1934, and continues to not only entertain, but educate as well. Inside its historic log building, you can find everything Minnesota, where the great outdoors can be found indoors.

The forestry exhibit provides fairgoers with a chance to see up close what Minnesota’s forests are capable of producing. Through a display of products to the sounds of a wildfire, it also encourages a rich education hidden through fun interactive displays.

Across the corridor of the historic log building, you can find the DNR Theater, where premiering this year is a special anniversary all about the 10-year milestone of the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment.

Part of the new exhibit gives you an opportunity to decide where you would like to see the next 15 years of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment spent, simply by placing five small pom-poms into six different containers.

Each container represents different areas where Legacy Amendment money could be spent. Having the public help making those decisions seemed like a natural fit for the state fair.

For an entity the specializes in public lands and education, utilizing the Great Minnesota Get-Together as a main stage continues to provide fun for kids of all ages.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Returning Champs Look To Uphold Their State Fair Title

Twin Cities PBS Moves To New Location At Minnesota State Fair

DNR Rejects Petition For New Environmental Review Of PolyMet Mine

College Student From Browerville Named Princess Kay Of The Milky Way

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

First Look At New Gene Dillon Elementary School

In exactly one week from today, close to 900 4th and 5th graders from the Bemidji area will be walking into a brand new building for their first
Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Latest Stories

First Look At New Gene Dillon Elementary School

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Bemidji Football is Attacking the Process

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

BSU Prepping for First Game With New Coordinators

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Construction Planned For Highway 371 Between Backus And Hackensack

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Students Head Back To School At Central Lakes College

Posted on Aug. 28 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.