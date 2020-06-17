Northwoods Adventure: Disc Golf at Bemidji City Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Disc golf is an easy way to get outside and enjoy the weather while maintaining social distancing. The disc golf course in Bemidji has been a feature of Bemidji City Park for over 10 years, seeing an expansion in 2011 that updated the course from 9 to 18 holes.

Disc golf is a leisurely game that can take up to two hours to complete all 18 holes. The Bemidji City Park course takes advantage of the woods around it.

Much like regular golf, disc golf has been ruled as a low-risk activity. As a low-risk activity, there are still recommendations put in place by the CDC to ensure safety for players. The nature of disc golf makes it easy to abide by social distancing restrictions.

Disc golf is such a popular attraction at Bemidji City Park that parks director Marcia Larson says it’s even tough to grow grass between the holes because of how often they are used.

The course even has its own parking lot so that players have easy access to the game. The Parks & Recreation department says that the disc golf community does a great job of keeping their course clean and well kept.

