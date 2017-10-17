DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Disabled Deer Hunt

Clayton Castle
Oct. 17 2017
The hunting season is in full swing but many people are unable to partake in the thrill of the season due to a wide array of disabilities… until now. Thanks to the Disabled Deer Hunt at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls, people with disabilities were able to get out and hunt.

The new six-by-eight foot blinds were built by a number of volunteers and provide a perfect setting for the hunters.

Dennis Sauer, an avid hunter himself, says that the Disabled Deer Hunt came at a perfect time.

The event, Dennis said, is also a good way to open the doors and involve those with disabilities in the sport of hunting.

This is the sixth year of the Disabled Deer Hunt at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

