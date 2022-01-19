Northwoods Adventure: Dick Beardsley Talks Ice Fishing in Bemidji
Wintertime is upon us, and it’s the perfect opportunity to take the family out to experience ice fishing.
Dick Beardsley has been ice fishing for over 50 years. As the owner of his own fishing guide service, he tells us what it’s like to go ice fishing in Bemidji. He also shared with us the proper technique and tips to carry out when fishing on the lake.
