Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Season Begins this Weekend

With only a few more day until the firearms deer opener, officials at the Department of Natural Resources say regardless of if this is your first time hunting or your fiftieth time, it’s important to plan because there will be somethings different this year.

There is mandatory testing this weekend for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The firearms deer season begins half an hour before sunrise on Saturday.

Information on deer hunting can be found by clicking here.

