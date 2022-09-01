Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Regulations to Change With Latest CWD Detection

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Deer hunting season in parts of Minnesota will experience changes in regulations following the detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Grand Rapids area this past March.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials were in Grand Rapids last week to answer questions and discuss changes in regulations this fall. Experts in big game hunting and small disease spreading germs from the DNR are hoping to halt the spread of this disease through the use of management, control, and surveillance zones throughout parts of Minnesota during this upcoming hunting season.

A fatal neurological disease, CWD affects cervids such as moose, elk, and deer. This latest detection led to the DNR requiring all hunters to limit the movement of the head and spinal column if they harvest a deer within areas that CWD is detected. Testing will be required during opening weekend in certain areas.

Results from CWD testing can take up to two weeks to come back. During that time, portions of a deer can be taken out of the hunting area, but not the head or spinal column. The carcass can also be disposed of in dumpsters the DNR has provided throughout hunting zones.

Surveillance of CWD will take three years to complete. If a deer carcass tests positive for the disease within that time span, the DNR will reset the testing clock. As of now, testing for CWD can only be accomplished through testing the lymph nodes of a deer.

For the remainder of deer hunting season, hunters are encouraged to use self-sampling stations to test for CWD. There is also a current ban on recreational feeding of deer. While most of the Lakeland viewing area is under surveillance for CWD, the Minnesota DNR encourages people to stay updated by visiting their website.

