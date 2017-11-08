Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Opener

There is nothing more traditional in Minnesota than deer hunting. Over the weekend, an estimated 500,000 hunters took to the woods to bag their prize buck. But unlike recent years, this year seems to be more traditional.

This year’s cold and snow has actually been very reminiscent of deer hunting seasons from the past. This cold weather has actually helped hunters capture their prize buck.

Across town, businesses is booming at Stittsworth Meats. Since Sunday, a steady stream of hunters have brought their deer in to be processed. For Stittsworth, this is one of their busiest times of year.

There’s so much demand for processing that a semi trailer and construction dumpster are brought in to help with all the deer. It’s just a sign of the strong economic impact deer hunting has across the state of Minnesota.

Already over 200 deer have been brought in to Stittsworth Meats to be processed, and if that’s any indication of the season across the state, numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources show that in the first two days over 70,000 deer had been registered across the state.