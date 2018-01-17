DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Dean Makey Trails One Of A Kind

Clayton Castle
Jan. 16 2018
The snow is packed and the skis are on the ground as the Dean Makey School Forest Trails are ready to take on the new winter season at Forestview Middle School in Baxter. The proximity to the school already sets the trail apart from others in the state.

The students who use the trails like the challenges that the hills provide.

Compared to other courses in the area, such as the Northland Arboretum, Laura Hanson says that this course is gentler than most, but still poses some challenges.

The student Nordic skiers agree that the uphills are what make the trails challenging, but also really fun. And it helps when the coaches push them to overcome those challenges.

The trails saw an expansion over the summer, with new hiking and ski trails being installed. However, at this time, school officials want to make everyone aware that the new expansion is not quite ready for Nordic skiing.

While fat tire bikers and people walking dogs have been seen on the trails this winter, that will not be allowed next year when the new expansion sees its first skis.

