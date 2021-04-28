Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing County To Launch Road Cleanup App

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new roadside cleanup app is set to be released to help connect residents in Crow Wing County to clean up ditches along county roads.

Similar to the “Where’s my Snowplow?” app, county roads will change color when they have been chosen by residents.

“What our program is called is “Pick-A-Mile”, said Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Supervisor. “It’s similar to MnDOT’s ‘Adopt-A-Highway’, but we put our own little twist on it.”

If you do sign up to clean up a section of county roads, the county will provide some proper tools.

“We will provide vests and bags for the collection of whatever they find in the ditch,” said Danielson. “We will provide the service of coming to pick that up, or if they choose to bring it to our facility, we’ll take care of the disposable.”

According to Danielson, the app is set to launch in mid-May.

