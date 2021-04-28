Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing County To Launch Road Cleanup App

Nick UrsiniApr. 27 2021

A new roadside cleanup app is set to be released to help connect residents in Crow Wing County to clean up ditches along county roads.

Similar to the “Where’s my Snowplow?” app, county roads will change color when they have been chosen by residents.

“What our program is called is “Pick-A-Mile”, said Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Supervisor. “It’s similar to MnDOT’s ‘Adopt-A-Highway’, but we put our own little twist on it.”

If you do sign up to clean up a section of county roads, the county will provide some proper tools.

“We will provide vests and bags for the collection of whatever they find in the ditch,” said Danielson. “We will provide the service of coming to pick that up, or if they choose to bring it to our facility, we’ll take care of the disposable.”

According to Danielson, the app is set to launch in mid-May.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Celebrates Earth Day with Clean Up Kits

Crow Wing County Offers Services for Crime Victims

Crow Wing County Extends Half-Cent Sales Tax Through 2040

Nearly $326,000 From Timber Sales in Crow Wing County Going to Schools

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.