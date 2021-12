Click to print (Opens in new window)

There was a shamrock around St. Patrick’s Day, an American flag around the 4th of July, and now a holiday wreath. All these items are draped in lights on the dam in Crosslake. This weekend, they will be hosting their Holiday at the Dam event.

