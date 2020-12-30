Northwoods Adventure: Cross Country Ski Trails Open in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With snow accumulating on the ground, the season has begun for cross country skiers. Cross country skiing is a good way to stay active as the months get colder and the snow starts to gather on the ground.

Bill Scheela, the president of the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club, is no stranger to the activity. He has been skiing in the area for 45 years. In that time, there’s been a huge leap in the amount of skiable area in Bemidji, in part thanks to over 25 years of work by the Bemidji Area Ski Club.

The high school trail is one that is accessible to beginners. Scheela also recommends the Montebello Ski Trail behind Neilson Reise arena as a good first place to try the sport. For beginners, the ski club typically offers a camp to learn more that was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Scheela also reminds all skiers that they must purchase a ski pass to use the trails.

