Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Cross Country Ski Trails Open in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Dec. 29 2020

With snow accumulating on the ground, the season has begun for cross country skiers. Cross country skiing is a good way to stay active as the months get colder and the snow starts to gather on the ground.

Bill Scheela, the president of the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club, is no stranger to the activity. He has been skiing in the area for 45 years. In that time, there’s been a huge leap in the amount of skiable area in Bemidji, in part thanks to over 25 years of work by the Bemidji Area Ski Club.

The high school trail is one that is accessible to beginners. Scheela also recommends the Montebello Ski Trail behind Neilson Reise arena as a good first place to try the sport. For beginners, the ski club typically offers a camp to learn more that was canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Scheela also reminds all skiers that they must purchase a ski pass to use the trails.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

COVID-19 Vaccine Priority in Crow Wing County

Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Health Officials Excited About COVID-19 Vaccinations, But Urge Discipline

In Business: Image Photography in Bemidji Celebrating 50 Years

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.