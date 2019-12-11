Northwoods Adventure: Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge Hosts Make-Your-Own Bird Feeder Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Grab your drill and tighten those screws, this past weekend parents and kids teamed up at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge to make their very own take-home bird feeders.

“Hopefully the children that come along with their parents participate in building them, it provides self-ownership, it’s something to take home,” said Friends Of Crane Meadows President George Lancaster.

Something to take home and then hopefully something to watch.

My parents always had bird feeders and my grandparents, it was always something to do, peek out the window, see what’s out there, you gain an appreciation of animals,” said Wildlife Refuge Specialist Nikki Ellingson.

With step by step instructions provided, making these bird feeders is easy for even a novice.

They made it really simple with the instructions, that was really nice and then, of course, they have somebody helping,” said Bowlus resident Margaret Helmin.

“It was actually super simple, but I guess it was a little, sometimes a challenge to get the nails down, but George helped us figure it out,” said Mille Lacs resident Myles.

For some children, this bird feeding opportunity may be one of their first-ever connections with wildlife.

“It’s an activity for the kids and that’s what we’re trying to promote, get kids involved in something else, something that will last a lifetime,” said Lancaster.

“It’s really fun and entertaining to watch the birds come eat and you get to see so many different species of them it can really be an awesome way to introduce people to the outdoors,” said Ellingson.

Of course, the best part of making a bird feeder is doing it with mom and dad or grandma and grandpa.

It’s a special time for Myles and I, we don’t get that chance very often to do something together and then he’s got something to take home,” said Helmin.

“Usually we only really see each other when it’s either Thanksgiving or Christmas time and it’s kind of nice to just hang out sometimes,” said Myles.

