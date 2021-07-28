Northwoods Adventure: Cragun’s Golfing Expansion Taking Shape

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd is in the midst of a $10 million expansion project to not only build more golf holes, but also prepare to host a PGA Tour Canada event next August. During all of the construction of the new fairways and greens, 27 holes have remained open for golfers.

Reporter Nick Ursini took a trip with Jack Wawro, Golf Director of Cragun’s, to see the project up close.

Right now, two of the white nine, including some Dutch 27 holes as well as some new holes on the Lehman 18 course, are currently open. Wawro said the next changes on the playable holes will happen in October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today