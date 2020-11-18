Northwoods Adventure: Connecting with Nature Through Forest Bathing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department has had to change the activities they offer, which has lead to creating many new programs this year.

One program that will be run for the first time this November is called forest bathing, a practice that guides you to connect with nature using your senses. It may seem simple, but it has been proven to have benefits for those who practice, such as promoting mental health and improving the immune system.

The activities are built to help you appreciate nature in a new way. The department will be taking requiring masks in order to keep participants safe.

The program will be held on Saturday the 21st from 9 am until 10 am at North Country Park. Preregistration is required.

