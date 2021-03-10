Northwoods Adventure: Clearwater County 4-H Club Learns to Make Snowshoes From Scratch

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Snowshoeing is a popular winter activity in Northern Minnesota. For most people, that means buying or renting a pair for the season, but in Clearwater County, a 4-H Club is learning how to make their own snowshoes from scratch.

10 members of the Clearwater County 4-H Club have been meeting weekly in order to create their own snowshoes. This is the first time the 4-H Club has tried to learn this skill. Their teacher, Dick Mccarthy, is a volunteer who is relatively new to this himself.

Mccarthy hopes the process will help the students gain skills in working with their hands. Mccarthy provided the wood frames for the students already bent, but besides that, it was up to them.

At the end of the four weeks, the group wants to go on an outing to try out their new creations.

