Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Clearwater County 4-H Club Learns to Make Snowshoes From Scratch

Betsy Melin — Mar. 9 2021

Snowshoeing is a popular winter activity in Northern Minnesota. For most people, that means buying or renting a pair for the season, but in Clearwater County, a 4-H Club is learning how to make their own snowshoes from scratch.

10 members of the Clearwater County 4-H Club have been meeting weekly in order to create their own snowshoes. This is the first time the 4-H Club has tried to learn this skill. Their teacher, Dick Mccarthy, is a volunteer who is relatively new to this himself.

Mccarthy hopes the process will help the students gain skills in working with their hands. Mccarthy provided the wood frames for the students already bent, but besides that, it was up to them.

At the end of the four weeks, the group wants to go on an outing to try out their new creations.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Fish House Removal Deadline for Northern Minnesota Approaches on March 15

“Plow Bunyan” Coming to MnDOT District 2

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Discusses Permanent Fish House Removal for Season

DNR Reminding Public of Fish House Removal Deadlines

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.