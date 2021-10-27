Northwoods Adventure: CLC Trap Shooting Team on Top of Division in Fall Season
For the last four weeks, the Central Lakes College trap shooting team has been shooting two times a week during their fall season. This year’s team consists of 15 shooters.
This week marks the fifth and final week of the regular season before the postseason begins.
The CLC trap shooting team began in 2018. For now, the Raiders are a club sport, but coaches say they hope to make it an official CLC sport next year for their spring season.
