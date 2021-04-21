Northwoods Adventure: Chippewa National Forest Prepares for Busy Season

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

For over 100 years, the Chippewa National Forest has been home to camping and recreation for thousands of Minnesotans and tourists. For the last two years they’ve had to adjust to new restrictions but now are preparing for their busy summer season. Chippewa National Forest was established in 1908, and since that time, it has expanded its size and now includes over 3,000 archeological and historic sites.

There are plenty of activities to do in the forest, from camping to biking, but there is one huge attraction every year, the fishing opener. It falls on May 15 this year, and it marks the beginning of the busy season for the national forest. But in recent years, things have had to change.

One big change is that the visitor centers and the offices at the parks will remain closed for the time being. The visitor’s center being closed also means guests may lose out on learning some history of the park, but there are still plenty of significant sights for visitors to explore on their own.

