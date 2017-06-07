Northwoods Adventure: Cherry Car Show In Pequot Lakes

It was a beautiful day on Saturday to be blinded by the sun shining off the rims of cars of all eras at the 10th annual Cherry Car Show, put on by the Pequot Lakes – Breezy Point Lions Club.

The event saw a number of different cars at the show, including Charlie Ruckheim’s 1958 Pontiac Chieftan 2-door post. Ruckheim says this is his dream car. And why not? He’s won multiple trophies to prove it.

Ruckheim says he’s had a passion for cars his entire life. The same could be said for Kent Brothen: he owns this 1955 Mercury Monte Clair convertible and bought it new when he needed a car to get to high school.

Brothen said he eventually developed a passion for cars when he bought another sweet ride in the early ’90s.

Brothen has taken his 1955 Mercury Monte Clair convertible to multiple car shows, and has won just short of 100 trophies. And the Cherry Car Show in Pequot Lakes was no different.