Northwoods Adventure: CarnEvil

It’s that time of year when things go bump in the night, and now it’s on display at the Beltrami County Scaregrounds. Back by popular demand, the Bemidji Jaycees revived their CarnEvil event, a twisted carnival filled with oddities.

Under the branded title of CarnEvil, this year’s edition is subtitled “Freak Show,” where patrons are taken on a creepy tour of its sketchy collection of characters. But to change things up, this cast of characters have made some changes to their set-up, hoping to find new ways to spook their guests.

As CarnEvil returns for its second year, this year’s version of a freak show offers something to stimulate all of your senses. In its first weekend, hundreds have turned out to get freaked out, and for some, they seek out these scary thrills every year.

When it comes to spooking, it’s not one-size-fits-all. That’s why when it comes to CarnEvil, this crew works to find a scare for everyone. So whether it’s a fear of small spaces, spiders or clowns, this CarnEvil has something for all.