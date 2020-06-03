Northwoods Adventure: Campgrounds Reopen in Phase Two of Stay Safe Minnesota Initiative

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Campgrounds in the state were able to open on June 1st as a part of phase two of the Stay Safe Minnesota initiative. This includes the campgrounds at Lake Bemidji State Park.

Due to stay-at-home orders, the campgrounds on many state parks have been closed in recent months while state parks themselves remained open. When phase two began on June 1st, campgrounds were allowed to reopen.

Lake Bemidji State Park has now opened its campgrounds. But that does not mean the park is completely open. The park office itself will remain closed for the time, being meaning visitors traveling into the park by car can self-register or register online.

The park is asking that people remain careful in order to stay safe and to use good hygiene, wash their hands, and maintain a six-foot distance when possible. This is just the beginning of the phased reopening for Minnesota.

Still, Minnesotans are ready to get out into the woods and take advantage of the campgrounds. Park manager Pete Harrison says the phone has been ringing off the hook with people excited to get camping this summer.

For more specific information on new guidelines, they are listed in full on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

