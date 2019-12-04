Northwoods Adventure: Calming The Body And Mind Through Yoga

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Leanne Frost, a yoga instructor at That Healthy Balance Yoga in Bemidji, got certified in Costa Rica in 2018. Since then, she has been teaching students that yoga is more than just a physical practice.

“There’s a lot more to it. Especially as you do it longer, you get more familiar with the motions you’re doing and then you’re able to train your mind to focus on your breath, focus on just positive things, just training your mind to not just be busy and chaotic and go everywhere, but just training your mind to be focused on one thing,” Frost said.

Frost’s classes focus on mindful movement. The style Vinyasa is mostly used throughout the session. It means the linking of movements together to create a flow.

“Pairing your movement with your breath. We don’t do a lot of vigorous – or there’s lots of different types of yoga. But this class is more relaxed, more about just relaxing and finding some gentle movement,” Frost said.

The Gentle Flow yoga class is an all-level yoga class. Frost provides modifications for each movement to make it more or less challenging for her students.

“It’s the breathing that’s important, and the stretching, and we work on core muscles, the balance is really important,” said student Anna Johansen.

In yoga, there are many different positions and teaching styles. Frosts says yoga targets all areas of fitness, which include flexibility, balance, strength and sometimes even cardio. One yoga student says as she gets older, her body is changing, and the yoga movements help.

“Give it a try, and they’d be really surprised, some things are difficult to do, my coordination is off, but I think it’s helping that. Just to keep your body limber. And especially as you’re aging,” student Robin Saltee said.

The yoga classes are typically small, which makes it easier for the yoga instructor to cater to her students.

“I don’t believe there is a right or wrong yoga. Everybody is created so differently, and so it’s going to look different from person to person. And I really encourage my students to explore what feels good in their body and not just do something and try and get it perfect. It’s more of the journey of discovering of, ‘okay, how does this motion make my body feel,’” said Frost.

Frost also offers a faith-based yoga class once a month on Saturdays.

