Northwoods Adventure: Buena Vista Ski Area Open for 20th Year of Snow Tubing

Betsy Melin — Feb. 23 2021

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji has been family-owned and operated for over 70 years. This year, despite all of the changes caused by COVID-19, they celebrated 20 years of offering snow tubing. Since the 1940s, Buena Vista Ski Area has offered winter activities for Bemidji. It has been operated by four generations of the same family, starting with owner and manager Suzanne Thomas’ grandparents.

Tubing has reopened for its 20th season. This year, they are asking that all tubers pre-register online to avoid overcrowding.

Tubing is available to those of all ages, but it is required that riders are over 42 inches tall. Tubing at Buena Vista will be offered for at least the next two weekends and then additionally as weather permits.

