Northwoods Adventure: BSU’s Outdoor Program Center Opens for the Summer

The Outdoor Program Center at Bemidji State University has opened up for its busy summer season. It offers outdoor rentals on everything from helmets to sailboats for BSU students, but also to the larger community.

They have winter equipment as well, but now that another class of students has graduated they have been busy preparing for the summer season, where they could see up to 100 people at the beach.

The Outdoor Program Center is open seven days a week from 11 AM until 7 PM, but it does sometimes close due to inclement weather.

