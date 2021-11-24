Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Turkey Run Returning to In-Person Race

Nick UrsiniNov. 23 2021

The 12th annual Brainerd Turkey Run is back for an in-person race after having a virtual event in 2020. This year’s event will start and finish at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds because the normal spot, the Brainerd Armory, is under construction.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children, as it has since the event began.

The race starts at 9 AM on Thursday, November 25.

