Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Turkey Run Going Virtual

Nick UrsiniNov. 24 2020

The 11th annual Turkey Run in Brainerd is going virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The yearly 5k run and one-mile walk raises money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This year, the normal one-day event is being extending to three days.

“They can run between Thursday morning and Sunday,” said Race Director Kara Schaefer. “They can track their time and then they can upload the results on our website.”

According to Aadzuhman Shrine Club President Corey Johnson, the event usually raises around $13,000 a year. But with businesses hurting financially, it was tough to go to their partners for a donation. Yet, both Johnson and Schaefer wanted to try this because of the importance to the community and to the children in the hospital.

“We felt we needed to do something and Kara was the one who got us jump started,” Johnson said. “Our Board of Directors said ‘yes’ so we can have year 12, 13, and 14.”

“We wanted to give it a shot so we can try and give anything to the hospital,” Schaefer said. “It is a tradition for so many families in the area, so we wanted to try to keep something somewhat normal for people.”

If you are interested in running in the virtual event, you can register by clicking here.

By — Nick Ursini

