Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Rotary Club Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Nick UrsiniSep. 21 2021

The Rotary Riverside Park Pavilion was packed with elected officials such as Crow Wing County Commissioner Steve Barrows, Rep. Josh Heintzeman, and Sen. Carrie Ruud to celebrate the Brainerd Rotary Club’s centennial with a dedication ceremony for the pavilion.

Back in 2010, the Rotary Club purchased the 38-acre property for $35,000. According to the Club, it is now the third-largest city park in Minnesota.

While the pavilion was a major milestone, the Club has more they want to accomplish including a fire pit, restrooms, a paved parking lot, and a river history education station along the Mississippi River.

By — Nick Ursini

