Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Rotary Club Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rotary Riverside Park Pavilion was packed with elected officials such as Crow Wing County Commissioner Steve Barrows, Rep. Josh Heintzeman, and Sen. Carrie Ruud to celebrate the Brainerd Rotary Club’s centennial with a dedication ceremony for the pavilion.

Back in 2010, the Rotary Club purchased the 38-acre property for $35,000. According to the Club, it is now the third-largest city park in Minnesota.

While the pavilion was a major milestone, the Club has more they want to accomplish including a fire pit, restrooms, a paved parking lot, and a river history education station along the Mississippi River.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today