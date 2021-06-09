Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club Offering Learn-to-Row Classes

Nick UrsiniJun. 8 2021

There will be a new kind of boat out on the water in Wilson Bay on Gull Lake this summer. The Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club is offering learn-to-row classes with the goal of starting a competitive club.

Located at Madden’s Resort, a new boat rack has been built. The club is hoping to not only increase the popularity it brings to the bay, but also extend across the land of 10,000 lakes.

The upcoming learn-to-row classes are being offered on:

  • June 8-11, 7-8:30 AM
  • June 15-18, 7-8:30 AM
  • June 22-25, 7-8:30 AM
  • June 29-July 2, 7-8:30 AM

For more information on the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club, click here.

By — Nick Ursini

