Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Lakes Area Adapting Fireworks Shows Due to Pandemic

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 23 2020

On a normal Fourth of July, community members would pack in like sardines at both the Pequot Lakes “Stars and Stripes” Parade/Fireworks Show and at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge to get a front row seat to the fireworks blasting off at Bay Lake.

But due to the pandemic, things will look a whole lot different for both shows. Though this might seem like a tough blow to the holiday spirit, both groups are proud to have made the proper adjustments in order to have a fireworks display at all.

Brad Hamilton

