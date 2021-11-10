Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Jaycees Announces New Virtual Fishing Tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On top of the return of the in-person Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, the Jaycees have announced a new, separate virtual fishing tournament.

“We started talking about this tournament the day after the extravaganza last year,” said Tad Johnson, 2022 America’s Ice Fishing Tournament Chairman. “We had the wrap up meeting and we said, ‘you know what, there might be something to this virtual thing.'”

Based off of feedback from last year’s event, which had 4,700 registered participants across the state, “America’s Ice Fishing Tournament” was created. Contestants are eligible to win one of 500 prizes, including a new F-150 truck as well as cash. Contestants will enter fish caught through the FishDonkey app, the same one used a year ago.

Johnson says this tournament will not take away from the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Instead, the hope is to add to the experience of ice fishing in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to not take away from our main tournament,” said Andrew Jay, 2022 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Chairman. “This will always be what got it kicked off, but we’re hoping through some new channels we can develop a whole another knew way for people to raise money for our charities.”

Jay says the in-person tournament will be very similar to what it’s been in years past.

The 2022 America’s Ice Fishing Tournament will be held on January 22, 2022 from 8 AM through 3 PM. The 2022 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will be held on January 29 from 12 PM through 3 PM. Both tournaments cost $50 to enter.

