Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Flapjack Festival Wraps Up Sesquicentennial Week

Nick UrsiniSep. 28 2021

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux wanted to end the week-long celebration of Brainerd’s 150 years not necessary in style, but with some fun.

“It’s been a fantastic week,” said Badeaux. “Ending off here with just a little bit of silly fun and hopefully an event that will go on for years to come.”

Front Street became the spot for the relay races and the pancake eating contest.

“This is a city with just rich, rich history,” said Badeaux. “This week is about celebrating the future by looking back at the past and what we hope to do, not just as a city, but as the individuals and businesses is create a place were people want to be.”

