Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Celebrates Earth Day

People marched through downtown Brainerd on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day and to raise awareness for climate change, encouraging people to make a difference year-round.

“The marches are very important,” says Scott Lucas, a member of Brainerd Lakers United for the Environment. “It’s good to see people enthusiastic about the issues. Earth Day is a great way to celebrate that, but it’s a year-round thing, so don’t just stop on the one day.”

“The response was overwhelmingly positive,” says Doug Olson, a member of Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace. “In fact, I didn’t hear a single negative response. People were honking and giving a thumbs-up.”

One demonstration at the event showed how people can make their own rain barrels. A rain barrel collects water off of your roof so you can use that water for your garden or yard.

“It’s one of those things where if everyone does one or two and does their part, you’re going to make a significant difference,” says Lucas. “It’s like keeping your own campfire clean, just taking care of things yourself.”

There was also face painting, other activities for children, gardening demonstrations, and a musical performance – all to celebrate the earth and to encourage people to take action to keep it as beautiful as possible.