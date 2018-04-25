Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Celebrates Earth Day

AJ Feldman
Apr. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

People marched through downtown Brainerd on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day and to raise awareness for climate change, encouraging people to make a difference year-round.

“The marches are very important,” says Scott Lucas, a member of Brainerd Lakers United for the Environment. “It’s good to see people enthusiastic about the issues. Earth Day is a great way to celebrate that, but it’s a year-round thing, so don’t just stop on the one day.”

“The response was overwhelmingly positive,” says Doug Olson, a member of Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace. “In fact, I didn’t hear a single negative response. People were honking and giving a thumbs-up.”

One demonstration at the event showed how people can make their own rain barrels. A rain barrel collects water off of your roof so you can use that water for your garden or yard.

“It’s one of those things where if everyone does one or two and does their part, you’re going to make a significant difference,” says Lucas. “It’s like keeping your own campfire clean, just taking care of things yourself.”

There was also face painting, other activities for children, gardening demonstrations, and a musical performance – all to celebrate the earth and to encourage people to take action to keep it as beautiful as possible.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Business Hwy 371/South Sixth Street Construction To Begin April 30

Brainerd Family YMCA Holds Healthy Kids Day

City of Brainerd Looks To Update College Drive

Brainerd Library Hosts Historic Brainerd Water Tower Art Contest

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Batchelder Family Of Bemidji Honored At 10th Annual IDEA Competition

The IDEA Competition is in its 10th year, and last night’s ceremony proved that Northwest Minnesota is a place where ingenuity thrives. “This
Posted on Apr. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Batchelder Family Of Bemidji Honored At 10th Annual IDEA Competition

Posted on Apr. 24 2018

Deer Management Discussed At Community Meeting

Posted on Apr. 24 2018

Sprout Hopes To Reduce Waste, Efficiently Use Local Produce

Posted on Apr. 24 2018

Business Hwy 371/South Sixth Street Construction To Begin April 30

Posted on Apr. 24 2018

STDs, Hepatitis C Infections Rise While HIV Cases Remain Stable In Minnesota

Posted on Apr. 24 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.