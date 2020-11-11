Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Area Ski Resort Keeping Safe During Pandemic
Final preparations are underway for opening weekend at Mount Ski Gull near Brainerd. The popular resort juggles large crowds and freezing temperatures, but they now have the challenge of hiring seasonal workers in a pandemic. For this week’s Northwoods Adventure, reporter Nick Ursini went to Nisswa to find out how they plan to keep staff and workers safe.
