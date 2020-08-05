Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Area Golf Course Receives National Recognition

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 4 2020

GolfWeek, which is a national publication linked to USA Today Sports, recently released their 2020 state rankings for the top courses to play at around the country. One of three Brainerd Lakes area courses to crack the top 10 in the state of Minnesota was The Preserve at Grand View Lodge.

Adam Haugen, Head Golf Professional at The Preserve, was thrilled and humbled to have received the recognition from GolfWeek. The Preserve did not reach a top 10 ranking last year, so the move up to number five on the list was large step in the direction of becoming among the elite courses in the state.

Haugen attributes their success to two key factors, the first being that there is incredibly tough competition within their own region, as both Deacon’s Lodge at Breezy Point Resort and the Classic at Madden’s were also given top 10 nods. The second comes from within, as he points to a dedicated staff and grounds crew that have worked daily to reach the courses now elite level of play.

With a focused mindset and a dedicated staff, it seems safe to say that The Preserve has found their formula for success.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

