Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries Pumpkin Patch

It’s finally October, which means it’s the perfect season for pumpkin patches. It’s a busy time for pumpkin patches across the area, including Boys-N-Berries, located on County Road 21 in Brainerd.

What originally started out as a hobby for Robert Nibbe has grown into a full-on pumpkin patch, visited by all different kinds of people.

Nibbe gets help from the community to run his pumpkin patch, and says every day in the field picking pumpkins is an exciting adventure.

Already this year, he has found a 140-pound pumpkin, which took two people to lift. The brisk cool air is perfect for picking pumpkins, as the fall season is in full swing.

Boys-N-Berries is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, throughout the month of October.