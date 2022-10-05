Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Ready for Annual Pumpkin Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Fall is officially upon us, which means Halloween isn’t too far behind, and you can’t have either fall or Halloween without pumpkins. There’s no better place to get pumpkins than your local family pumpkin patch.

Boys-N-Berries, a family farm in the Brainerd area, started with a dad and his four sons growing strawberries, hence the name Boys-N-Berries. 15 years ago, the switch was made to pumpkins.

With the farm located just two miles south of Brainerd, it’s accessible for anyone in the Lakes area who is looking to continue fun family traditions for fall – or start some new traditions.

You certainly can’t celebrate fall without the presence of pumpkins. As the air gets cooler, the days get shorter, and the leaves on the trees change colors and begin to drop, there will be pumpkins that need to be picked, big and small.

Boys-N Berries is closed on Mondays but will have pumpkins for sale all throughout the month. More information can be found on their website.

