Northwoods Adventure: Blue Ox Marathon Celebrates a Decade of Community Support

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over 800 people came to Bemidji this past weekend to compete in and celebrate the 10th annual Blue Ox Marathon. Whether participants ran the 5K or looped Lake Bemidji, marathon runners of all ages enjoyed the support from each other and the Bemidji community as well.

One step at a time, marathon runners in Bemidji made their way around one of the seven different courses last Friday and Saturday. Although the finish line was their main goal, along the way supporters showed up to cheer for them every step of the way.

Starting in 2013, the Blue Ox Marathon has become a staple to the Bemidji community. With support from sponsors such as Sanford Health and hotels that offered up rooms for the many volunteers, the event brings in a wide range of people from across the country.

The Blue Ox Marathon is also a Boston Marathon qualifying course. But for those who choose not to traverse the entire 26.2 kilometer race, they can join in the other events like the 5K, 10K, or Loop the Lake routes.

Regardless of what a person’s experience is or how old they are, the chilly autumn air of Bemidji was welcoming to anyone looking to continue this healthy lifestyle and friendly competition.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today