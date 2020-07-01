Northwoods Adventure: Biking in Bemidji
The annual Loop the Lake bike festival in Bemidji has been canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and hit the trails.
Loop the Lake is an opportunity for cyclists in the Bemidji area to get together and celebrate biking. It was canceled back in early March by the Loop the Lake Steering Committee due to social distancing concerns.
Lake Bemidji State Park doesn’t have the only trails available to cyclists. There are options all over northern Minnesota, including the Paul Bunyan Trail.
There are also many different reasons to take advantage of all of the bicycling options in Bemidji. It is a sustainable travel option, with health and environmental benefits. It is also an activity that can be practiced while using social distancing.
Even without Loop the Lake, this year the Bike Bemidji Committee is already looking forward to 2021. But things might still have to look a little different.
To rent a bike, you can visit the Outdoor Program Center at Bemidji State University starting July 1st. The Outdoor Program Center will not only have bikes but also other equipment to enjoy at the lakefront in Bemidji.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.