Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Biking in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Jun. 30 2020

The annual Loop the Lake bike festival in Bemidji has been canceled this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and hit the trails.

Loop the Lake is an opportunity for cyclists in the Bemidji area to get together and celebrate biking. It was canceled back in early March by the Loop the Lake Steering Committee due to social distancing concerns.

Lake Bemidji State Park doesn’t have the only trails available to cyclists. There are options all over northern Minnesota, including the Paul Bunyan Trail.

There are also many different reasons to take advantage of all of the bicycling options in Bemidji. It is a sustainable travel option, with health and environmental benefits. It is also an activity that can be practiced while using social distancing.

Even without Loop the Lake, this year the Bike Bemidji Committee is already looking forward to 2021. But things might still have to look a little different.

To rent a bike, you can visit the Outdoor Program Center at Bemidji State University starting July 1st. The Outdoor Program Center will not only have bikes but also other equipment to enjoy at the lakefront in Bemidji.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Former Minnesota Indian Education Association Treasurer Sentenced For Theft, Embezzlement

Brainerd Schools, Education Professionals Discuss Upcoming School Year in Virtual Meeting

COVID-19 Statistics in Minnesota Continue Positive Trend

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Hosts “Wave” Parade

Latest Stories

Walz Appoints Jeanine Brand as Ninth Judicial District Judge

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Former Minnesota Indian Education Association Treasurer Sentenced For Theft, Embezzlement

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Brainerd Schools, Education Professionals Discuss Upcoming School Year in Virtual Meeting

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

COVID-19 Statistics in Minnesota Continue Positive Trend

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Hosts "Wave" Parade

Posted on Jul. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.