Northwoods Adventure: Bike Trail Under Renovation

If you’re a mountain bike enthusiast, you’re probably aware of the 25-mile bike trail system at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Ironton. The trail will soon be undergoing a renovation in hopes of improving traffic flow.

Another feature of the renovation will be a skill-building feature, which will include exercises designed for all skill levels of mountain biking.

The trail will also feel longer, as the renovation will add 4.8 miles of trail and eliminated 18 intersections.

The renovation is aimed at improving the mountain biking experience, especially for mountain bike enthusiasts like David Sarafin, who traveled all the way from Iowa just to go mountain biking at the Recreation Area.

The renovation is expected to being in August and (weather pending) will be completed in the fall.