Northwoods Adventure: Big Fun Tuesdays in Crosslake Lets Families Play Together

At Crosslake Town Square, a community event called Big Fun Tuesdays take place during the summer as a way to bring people out into the ever-growing town of Crosslake.

The Lakes Area is a highly traveled-to destination for many families during the summer, but people aren’t necessarily coming to Crosslake for the city life. Events like “Big Fun Tuesdays” looks to change that.

Something as simple as bringing kids out to jump in a bouncy house can strengthen a community by having different walks of life coming together and have fun through different activities.

There are activities like face painting, a giant Connect Four board, jumbo checkers, rubber duck races, and, of course, the fan-favorite bouncy houses.

Tuesday’s festivities were largely held inside due to the weather, but most of the time it’s a great way to get outside, be active, and most importantly, have fun.

