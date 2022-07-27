Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Big Fun Tuesdays in Crosslake Lets Families Play Together

Ryan BowlerJul. 26 2022

At Crosslake Town Square, a community event called Big Fun Tuesdays take place during the summer as a way to bring people out into the ever-growing town of Crosslake.

The Lakes Area is a highly traveled-to destination for many families during the summer, but people aren’t necessarily coming to Crosslake for the city life. Events like “Big Fun Tuesdays” looks to change that.

Something as simple as bringing kids out to jump in a bouncy house can strengthen a community by having different walks of life coming together and have fun through different activities.

There are activities like face painting, a giant Connect Four board, jumbo checkers, rubber duck races, and, of course, the fan-favorite bouncy houses.

Tuesday’s festivities were largely held inside due to the weather, but most of the time it’s a great way to get outside, be active, and most importantly, have fun.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Lakes Area Music Festival Rehearsing for 14th Annual Season

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Members Vote to Remove Blood Quantum Requirement

Brainerd Schools Welcome New Principals and Assistant Principals

Plenty of Ribs for Everyone at 2022 Brainerd Street Fest

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.