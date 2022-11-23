Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji’s Buena Vista Ski Area Celebrates 73 Years on the Slopes

Mary BalstadNov. 22 2022

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji is once again preparing for their opening weekend. But before people can hit the slopes, membership passes were picked up and ski gear was exchanged at the annual open house event last Saturday.

As the family-owned resort celebrates 73 years and is preparing their slopes and trails for the opening weekend after Thanksgiving, people showed up in droves to swap ski gear. This event is a major draw for the open house, as it allows parents to find gear at reduced prices for their kids and support the ski patrol team. 15% of the proceeds go toward the team and their different supplies.

The Buena Vista Open House event averages about 300 visitors throughout the day. But this year’s event seemed to surpass that, as there were visitors waiting in the parking lot for the doors to open for almost three hours.

Opening weekend is planned for Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27. Membership passes are still available for purchase at Buena Vista’s website.

By — Mary Balstad

