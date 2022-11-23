Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji’s Buena Vista Ski Area Celebrates 73 Years on the Slopes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Buena Vista Ski Area in Bemidji is once again preparing for their opening weekend. But before people can hit the slopes, membership passes were picked up and ski gear was exchanged at the annual open house event last Saturday.

As the family-owned resort celebrates 73 years and is preparing their slopes and trails for the opening weekend after Thanksgiving, people showed up in droves to swap ski gear. This event is a major draw for the open house, as it allows parents to find gear at reduced prices for their kids and support the ski patrol team. 15% of the proceeds go toward the team and their different supplies.

The Buena Vista Open House event averages about 300 visitors throughout the day. But this year’s event seemed to surpass that, as there were visitors waiting in the parking lot for the doors to open for almost three hours.

Opening weekend is planned for Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27. Membership passes are still available for purchase at Buena Vista’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today