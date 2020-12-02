Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Tour of Christmas Homes

Betsy Melin — Dec. 1 2020

Even though the First City of Lights grand reveal was last week, there are still plenty of homes around Bemidji decorated in the Christmas spirit. The town has been dubbed the First City of Lights since 1996, representing its status as the first city on the Mississippi River. Since then, the holiday displays have consistently grown.

For the last four years, the Bemidji Jaycees have taken the extra step to include individual homes on a map for those trying to catch the best lights in the city. The houses are all within 25 miles of the Paul and Babe statues in downtown Bemidji. As of two years ago, the tour has doubled as a competition. Winners will also receive a trophy shaped like a Christmas bulb.

The map can be found either at Santa’s Workshop at Paul Bunyan mall or at mybji.com/tohmap.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Health Officials Concerned About Potential COVID-19 Cases Post-Thanksgiving Holiday

Kringle Market Opens for 6th Season at Crossing Arts Alliance

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Announces Month-Long Scavenger Hunt

MnDOT Planning Highway 71 Reconstruction Project in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.