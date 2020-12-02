Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Tour of Christmas Homes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Even though the First City of Lights grand reveal was last week, there are still plenty of homes around Bemidji decorated in the Christmas spirit. The town has been dubbed the First City of Lights since 1996, representing its status as the first city on the Mississippi River. Since then, the holiday displays have consistently grown.

For the last four years, the Bemidji Jaycees have taken the extra step to include individual homes on a map for those trying to catch the best lights in the city. The houses are all within 25 miles of the Paul and Babe statues in downtown Bemidji. As of two years ago, the tour has doubled as a competition. Winners will also receive a trophy shaped like a Christmas bulb.

The map can be found either at Santa’s Workshop at Paul Bunyan mall or at mybji.com/tohmap.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today