Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Speedway Dirt Track Racing

Jul. 16 2019

“It’s my favorite pastime, I go all over,” spectator Sonny Bock said.

“Sometimes the crashes, depending on how big, but as long as no one gets hurt,” said spectator Brianna Berg.

“I like coming here, watching my cousin race all the time; I love the loud cars, I’m planning on doing it,” said Drew Hazelton, a spectator at the Bemidji Speedway.

Every Sunday night at the Bemidji Speedway, over 60 drivers gear up to race. According to the National Speedway Directory, there have been over 700 dirt oval tracks in operation in the United States. The Bemidji Speedway has been open since the 1960s, and people have always been coming to the race.

“We really try to keep everything family-oriented and so like I said, we have a lot of families that come out to the race track every weekend. We’re just really proud of that,” said Tonja Stranger, Bemidji Speedway Track Owner.

The rainy weather earlier had set back the race two hours, but that didn’t stop over 500 spectators from coming to the Bemidji Speedway to watch their favorite racers race.

“We had about a 30-minute downpour we were just going to try and push it. This is really a big event for us. Like I said, we’re going to push it and get it in. We usually last for two and a half to three hours on a regular Sunday, but we’re going to try and push this in tonight because we got the best of the best,” Stranger said.

The Advantage RV Modified Tour came to Bemidji Speedway with drivers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Canada. Stranger says the tour has the best modified drivers in the tri-state area.

Tim Jackson, a racer competing against drivers from the RV Advantage Modified Tour, says he enjoys racing with them. “They’re the best in the area. It seems like kind of the better guys you race against, the better you have to do for yourself.”

For some racers, they enjoy the comradery of the sport, the sound of the engine, and thrill of fast car racing.

“I don’t know, it’s a fun sport,” said Jeremy Nelson, driver 4 for the Advantage RV Modified Tour. “Once you’re in it, you’re stuck with it. You can’t really get out of it. It’s a lot of fun and the best drivers are definitely in dirt racing.”

“This is their passion, this is their sport, this is the only thing that they do all summer long,” Stranger said.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Hosts Inaugural Indigenous Nursing Conference

UPDATE: Bemidji Police Department Searching For Missing Woman

City Of Bemidji Plans Beach Bash At South Shore Park

Level Three Offender To Be Released In Bemidji

Latest Story

BSU Hosts Inaugural Indigenous Nursing Conference

“I’m looking forward to everything that we’re going to see. We’re going to learn a lot from everyone so it’s going to be a great conference,”
Posted on Jul. 16 2019

Latest Stories

BSU Hosts Inaugural Indigenous Nursing Conference

Posted on Jul. 16 2019

Bemidji Curling Club Excited to Host 2020 Mixed Doubles Nationals

Posted on Jul. 16 2019

Heavy Traffic Continues In Brainerd As Washington Street Bridge Remains Closed

Posted on Jul. 16 2019

Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts Hosts "The Little Mermaid" At Pequot Lakes High School

Posted on Jul. 16 2019

Roseau Wins Clay Target National Title

Posted on Jul. 16 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.