Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks & Rec Hosts Open Skate Event
The Bemidji Community Area opened its doors on Friday for the first ever open skate from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department. With 50 pairs of ice skates on hand, the event saw both young and old hit the rink.
The department was able to purchase the skates thanks to a grant from the Bernick Family Foundation.
The Parks and Recreation department plans to host more open skate events in the future, depending on the availability of the indoor skating rink and when it’s safe to use outdoor rinks later in the year.
