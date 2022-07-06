Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks & Rec Hosting Youth Fishing Tournament

Mary BalstadJul. 5 2022

July is Park and Recreation Month, and in Bemidji, the outdoor activities are ramping up for people of all ages with the help of the Parks and Recreation Department. This weekend, the Youth Fishing Tournament will begin, kicking off the city’s Park and Recreation Month celebration.

Whether it’s on the land or in the water, parks and recreation departments are finding ways to bring activities to their respective communities this summer. Bemidji’s department is hoping for people to attend their outdoor opportunities this July.

The first major event planned for Bemidji Parks and Recreation this month is the Youth Fishing Tournament. Although it’s run through the city department, is it not limited to the Bemidji area.

The Youth Fishing Tournament will allow kids as old as 16 to participate. However, the Parks and Recreation Department has also seen kids as young as 5 cast their lines. Everybody will receive a participation award, but those who reach the top of their category will also get a special award.

The Youth Fishing Tournament will take place July 9th to the 16th and is free to any youth 16 or younger. Participants can register and send in their results virtually.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Sanford Health in Bemidji Opens New Acute Spine Center

New BSU AD Britt Lauritsen Officially Introduced as a Beaver at Press Conference

Authorities Give Fireworks Safety Tips for 4th of July Weekend

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing 15-Year-Old

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.