Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks & Rec Hosting Youth Fishing Tournament

July is Park and Recreation Month, and in Bemidji, the outdoor activities are ramping up for people of all ages with the help of the Parks and Recreation Department. This weekend, the Youth Fishing Tournament will begin, kicking off the city’s Park and Recreation Month celebration.

Whether it’s on the land or in the water, parks and recreation departments are finding ways to bring activities to their respective communities this summer. Bemidji’s department is hoping for people to attend their outdoor opportunities this July.

The first major event planned for Bemidji Parks and Recreation this month is the Youth Fishing Tournament. Although it’s run through the city department, is it not limited to the Bemidji area.

The Youth Fishing Tournament will allow kids as old as 16 to participate. However, the Parks and Recreation Department has also seen kids as young as 5 cast their lines. Everybody will receive a participation award, but those who reach the top of their category will also get a special award.

The Youth Fishing Tournament will take place July 9th to the 16th and is free to any youth 16 or younger. Participants can register and send in their results virtually.

