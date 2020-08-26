Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Rec to Host Family Fishing Tournament

Betsy Melin — Aug. 26 2020

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department is hosting a fishing tournament with a focus on family fun.

In early September, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department will be hosting a fishing tournament for everyone. It costs $15 to register, and the department has kept the fee low to encourage families to get involved for the week of fishing.

This is a competition for all ages. The fee is paid per family, and as many members who want to join are welcome. There are many different categories being judged in the tournament, including the longest walleye, largemouth bass, northern pike, and crappie. There is even the smallest fish category for the kids.

Like other fishing tournaments so far this season, steps are being taken to ensure safety for participants. To encourage social distancing and avoid congregation, registration will take place entirely online, as will submission of the fish caught.

The tournament covers Hubbard, Clearwater, Cass, and Beltrami Counties and will run from September 5th through the 12th. You can register on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation website.

