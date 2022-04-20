Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Rec Brings Back Annual Bunny Bash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department celebrated Easter this past weekend by bringing back their annual Bunny Bash after two years of not being able to host it due to COVID-19.

Although most events were brought back on Saturday, the 5k Bunny Hop Run was postponed until Saturday, April 23 due to weather. Registration for the run will start at 1 PM that day. Pre-registration is $15 while registration on the day of the race is $20.

More information on the Bunny Hop Run can be found on the city of Bemidji’s website.

