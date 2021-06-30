Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Light up the Lake 5k

Betsy Melin — Jun. 29 2021

This weekend, runners took to Lake Bemidji for a 5k called Light up the Lake. The event gets its name for the accessories given out to each runner.

First introduced in Bemidji around five years ago, this is the first year back since last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus.

Runs like this and other events let Bemidji know all of the things there are to do outside within the Parks and Recreation system.

There were 25 runners signed up for the event and more people were able to register at the site of the race. The three medal winners for the race were Sajin Kwok in first place clocking in at 25:27. Second place went to Claire Sletten at 31:02 and third place winner was Lisa Ellingson at 33:10.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Steel Company Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Facility

Bemidji Councilman Selected as VP for League of Minnesota Cities Board

Two Level 3 Offenders Moving to Bemidji

Bemidji to Offer Water Incentives for Some Private Well Owners

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.