Northwoods Adventure: Baxter Acquires Nearly 900 Acres of New Outdoor Recreation Land

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Baxter has purchased 880 acres of recreational land. This entire project of obtaining this land has been a goal for the city since 2013.

Baxter has decided to repurpose the land however the community wants by hosting multiple studies where community members can input their feedback and then vote on uses for the land. In other words, the possibilities are endless for things like new hiking and biking trails, some new parks or picnic areas, or creating some new hunting land as voted on through the council’s study.

No decision on the property’s use has been finalized yet, but a vote is expected at Baxter City Council meetings in the coming weeks.

The goal is to also have a finalized game plan for this property sooner that later so that way, Brainerd Lakes Area community members can get outside and enjoy the space this summer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today