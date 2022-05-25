Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Baxter Acquires Nearly 900 Acres of New Outdoor Recreation Land

Ryan BowlerMay. 24 2022

The city of Baxter has purchased 880 acres of recreational land. This entire project of obtaining this land has been a goal for the city since 2013.

Baxter has decided to repurpose the land however the community wants by hosting multiple studies where community members can input their feedback and then vote on uses for the land. In other words, the possibilities are endless for things like new hiking and biking trails, some new parks or picnic areas, or creating some new hunting land as voted on through the council’s study.

No decision on the property’s use has been finalized yet, but a vote is expected at Baxter City Council meetings in the coming weeks.

The goal is to also have a finalized game plan for this property sooner that later so that way, Brainerd Lakes Area community members can get outside and enjoy the space this summer.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Baxter Police Requesting Security Footage to Aid in Search for Missing Woman

Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter Taking Advantage of New Off-Sale Options

Baxter Police Continuing Search for Missing Baxter Woman Jessie Eue

Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Baxter Woman

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.